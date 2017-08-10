Several arrested after raid at Chinatown massage parlor

Honolulu police and federal agents moved in on a massage parlor on the second floor of the Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement had at least five warrants, including some for promoting prostitution.

The warrants were signed by Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro who did show up at the raid but declined to comment.

At least two people were taken into custody, one had a large amount of cash.

This is part of a recent crackdown on massage parlors and game rooms.

