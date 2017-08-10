TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures for road, utility work snarl traffic along Waianae Coast

Two road work projects have snarled traffic through the day along the Waianae Coast, and the afternoon commute is expected to take longer than normal.

The back-up was reported on eastbound and westbound lanes along Farrington Highway.

At about 3:20 p.m., it was taking 45 minutes to get from Kapolei to Nanakuli.

Residents said the traffic problems have been happening all week, but the back-up was especially bad on Thursday.

The traffic was being caused by lane closures along Farrington Highway from Lualei Place to Mohihi Street for drainage work, and for utility work along Farrington near the Nanakuli Village Center.

The state Transportation Department said they had heard from commuters about the issue.

Officials had asked the utility work crew to have all lanes open by 2 p.m. in order to help move traffic along.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.