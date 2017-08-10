Monster Walgreens store on Kapiolani Boulevard sells for a near-record price

The Walgreens store on Kapiolani Boulevard has sold for a whopping $42.3 million.

It's one of the highest sales prices for a Walgreens store in the company's history.

The buyer, Salem Partners, is a Korean investment firm based in Los Angeles.

Salem Partners plans to redevelop 1500 Kapiolani Blvd., a parcel adjacent to Walgreens.

The 36,000-foot freestanding drug store will remain a Walgreens (and is under a long-term lease).

Salem is also behind a project that will bring back the Mandarin Oriental Hotel to Honolulu.

The 36-story, mixed-use tower slated for Kapiolani Boulevard will have gardens and public plazas.

