Roughly 1,000 Hawaii National Guard soldiers told to prep for deployments

A total of six units and roughly 1,000 Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers have been told to prepare for deployment to the Middle East or Europe starting in the spring of 2018.

It's the biggest potential call-up in Hawaii since 2008.

Units received a “notification of sourcing" from the Department of Defense, according to a news release from Hawaii Army National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Charles Anthony. Units are selected based on readiness levels and timing within a readiness model, Anthony said.

The units include:

Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (CH-47 Chinook helicopter)

All HIARNG detachments of 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Medical Evacuation)

Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 29th IBCT (Brigade Staff)

227th Brigade Engineer Battalion

1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment

1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery

Anthony said the exact dates, locations, numbers and missions have not yet been finalized.

Soldiers from the affected units have been informing family and their civilian employers about the possibility of an upcoming deployment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.