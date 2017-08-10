Hawaii International Music Festival announces 2nd annual season

The Hawaii International Music Festival (HIMF) announces its second annual season, “Thrill of the Senses,” with daily performances between August 10 - 17, 2017. Founded by Internationally Acclaimed Artists: Metropolitan Opera Soprano AMY SHOREMOUNT-OBRA, Violin Virtuoso ERIC SILBERGER, and Esteemed Pianist CARLIN MA, the festival will include classical music concerts, appearances, and outreach events on Oahu and Hawaii Island.

Operations Manager TAYLOR YASUI of Honolulu, states, “We are excited to showcase the music and stories of acclaimed international and local artists, which adds to the unique and diverse musical landscape we have here in Hawaii. Each year HIMF strives to build upon our mission of presenting unique interdisciplinary classical music events and educational outreach programs for the community of Hawaii.”

The festival begins at the Blue Note Hawaii on Thursday, August 10, with the “JP Jofre Nuevo Tango Quartet” featuring world-renowned Argentinean Bandoneon player and composer JP JOFRE. Repeatedly highlighted by the NY Times, Jofre will also be joined by International Tchaikovsky Competition Prize Winning Violinist ERIC SILBERGER, Internationally Acclaimed Pianist KWAN YI, and Hawaii Symphony Associate Principal Cellist SUNG CHAN CHANG. A special guest appearance will be made by Metropolitan Opera Soprano AMY SHOREMOUNT-OBRA and Pianist Carlin Ma. Tickets for the two performances at 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM will be available on the Blue Note website: www.bluenotehawaii.com

On Friday, August 11, the festival continues with a private outreach concert for the service men and women and their families of JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM. The concert will feature all festival artists and will include Saxophonists Technical Sergeant ANTHONY BALESTER and Technical Sergeant RYAN LEATHERMAN of the US Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii.

The festival continues with two performances on Saturday, August 12, at the KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS KAPALAMA HERITAGE CENTER. The 3:00 PM performance, “Maria Callas: A Journey In Opera”, a concert which will honor ‘La Divina’ in the 40th Anniversary year of her death, and will feature Metropolitan Opera Soprano AMY SHOREMOUNT-OBRA and Mexican Tenor MANUEL CASTILLO, with KWAN YI on piano. The concert will also include Young Artist Mexican Mezzo-Soprano SANDRA ALDAZ MERAZ and a special guest appearance by local favorite and Hawaii Opera Theatre Artist- Soprano LESLIE GOLDMAN MCINERNY. Partnering with THE DAUGHTERS OF HAWAII of the QUEEN EMMA SUMMER PALACE, samples of their homemade guava jam and lilikoi butter will be available for patrons before a short interview with the HIMF Artists about opera and vocal repertoire. The 7:30 PM performance, CHAMBER MUSIC JAM, features an intimate evening of duet and trio instrumental chamber masterpieces. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door for both events.

The final O?ahu performance on Sunday, August 13 at 6:00 PM, titled ?UKULELE MASTERS will feature ‘ukulele virtuoso BENNY CHONG and composer/bassist Dr. BYRON YASUI in the courtyard of the Chinatown Artist Lofts. Lounge in this unique and historic space by pairing the concert with a drink or appetizer from GRONDIN FRENCH-LATIN KITCHEN, ETHIOPIAN LOVE, or TOPPED KOREAN CUISINE. $45 VIP Ticket includes premium reserved seating and one appetizer platter from participating restaurants. $25 General Admission. Free admission for kids 12 and under! (Appetizer platter not included with free admission). After the concert, participating Artists' Studio Lofts will be available for viewing. This concert is presented in partnership with ARTS AT MARKS GARAGE. Doors open at 5:00 PM for food/drink service. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at: http://himfukulele.eventbrite.com/?s=77484547

The festival then moves to the Big Island on Wednesday, August 16, for a 7:00 PM performance at the PAHALA PLANTATION HOUSE. The concert will raise awareness of the PAHALA HISTORIC PROPERTIES ALLIANCE and their efforts to build a museum to curate and honor the history of Pahala. This concert will feature Metropolitan Opera Soprano and daughter-in-law of Lorie Obra (of Rusty’s Hawaiian Coffee) AMY SHOREMOUNT-OBRA, Virtuoso Violinist ERIC SILBERGER, Esteemed Pianist CARLIN MA, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Cellist SUNG CHAN CHANG, Mexican Tenor MANUEL CASTILLO, Young Artist Mexican Mezzo-Soprano SANDRA ALDAZ MERAZ, and World Renowned Argentinean Bandoneon Player JP JOFRE. Tickets and donation information is available both at the door and online at http://himfpahala.bpt.me

The festival concludes with a performance in Hilo on Thursday, August 17, with a free prelude picnic preview at LILI`UOKALANI GARDENS from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, followed by the main festival event, “Tastes, Sights, and Sounds of the Big Island” taking place at 6:30 PM at FIRST UNITED PROTESTANT CHURCH HILO, 1350 Waianuenue Ave. Original photography by Artistic Director CARLIN MA and special guest, Big Island Photography Expert, KEN GOODRICH, will be paired with music featuring World Renowned Argentinean Bandoneon Player JP JOFRE, Esteemed Pianist CARLIN MA, Virtuoso Violinist ERIC SILBERGER, Metropolitan Opera Soprano AMY SHOREMOUNT-OBRA, Mexican Tenor MANUEL CASTILLO, Hawaii Symphony Cellist SUNG CHAN CHANG and Young Artist Mexican Mezzo-Soprano SANDRA ALDAZ MERAZ. The concert will also feature a tasting of artisanal specialty coffee from RUSTY’S HAWAIIAN and chocolate courtesy of HAWAIIAN CROWN CHOCOLATE PLANTATION. The event will raise awareness and accept donations for LILI’UOKALANI GARDENS, for their continued maintenance, improvements, and events as a key cultural center in Hilo. Tickets for the evening concert and artisanal tastings are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. http://himfhilo.bpt.me

Festival Artists Eric Silberger (violin) and Dr. Manuel Castillo (voice) will be conducting a free masterclass for selected local violin and vocal students at the MASAKI SCHOOL OF MUSIC on Sunday, August 13 at 1:00 PM, 250 Ward Avenue, Suite 226, Honolulu. Don’t miss out on this incredible educational opportunity for students and music lovers of all ages!

For more information regarding HIMF tickets and featured HIMF artists, please visit the festival website: www.HIMusicFestival.com.

