Kailua Beach parking lots to close for cleaning, maintenance

Parking lots at Kailua Beach Park are set to close intermittently next week.

The City and County of Honolulu said the closure is scheduled starting Aug. 14 through Aug. 17 for cleaning and maintenance.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews will close the lots on the south side of the Kaelepulu Stream, near the boat ramp and canoe hale, to sweep lots, landscape and re-stripe parking stalls.

On Wednesday, the north side of the stream near the bathrooms, will be closed for similar work.

The lots will be reopened as soon as work is completed.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.