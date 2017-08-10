Billy V: Kumu Hula Denise Ramento, Taylor Swift takes stand in court, The Boss on Broadway

We have learned that another well known Kumu Hula has passed away. Kumu Hula Denise Ramento of Halau Hula O Kauhionamauna of Waipahu has died 2 days ago. Aunty Denise began dancing when she was 7 years old under Luka and Louise Kaleiki of 'Ilima Hula Studio. She received her 'uniki at age 19 and began teaching hula. She was also the Director of Entertainment for the Alii Kai Catamaran Dinner Sail. She was married to Jimmy Ramento, and have 6 children - 5 sons, 1 daughter. The award winning Tahitian group Heretama Nui was also first founded by Aunty Denise under the name "Pupukahi O'tea" along with her twin brother Dennis Kia in 1971. They still compete today under Denise's sons Allen and Christopher. In their halau's debut at the Merrie Monarch Festival, the halau brought back the 70's style and hula legacy of Luka and Louise Kaleiki of 'Ilima Hula Studio. They placed 5th in the Auana Catagory this year.

Taylor Swift has taken the stand in her civil trial case against a former radio host. She claims David Mueller lifted her skirt and groped her buttock while posing for a photo. She described it as a "definite" and "very long grab." The alleged incident happened ahead of her 2013 concert in Denver. Mueller denies the accusation, saying he touched her ribs. He sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to 3 million dollars in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault. She's asking for a symbolic 1-dollar judgment.

Bruce Springsteen is gonna rock a different stage soon. He's going to debut on Broadway with his own show. No fancy title here, just simply "Springsteen on Broadway." Springsteen says the show loosely follows the arc of his life work, featuring him, a guitar, and piano. Performances will run five times a week, starting in early October and running through the end of November.

