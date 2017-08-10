Navy Region Hawaii gets new leader

The U.S. Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific has a new leader.

Rear Adm. Brian Fort on Wednesday became commander at a change of command ceremony.

Fort will be overseeing Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam on Oahu and the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. He also has oversight of 10 surface ships homeported in Hawaii.

Fort previously served aboard the USS Ingersoll and USS Lake Erie at Pearl Harbor. He also served as the executive officer aboard the Hawaii-based USS Port Royal during the Sept. 11 attacks.

He takes over for Rear Adm. John Fuller.

