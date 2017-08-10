2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List announced

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the watch list for the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award which is presented to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player each season.

Previously, St. Louis alum and current Tennessee Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota received the inaugural Award in 2014. Former Notre Dame and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, Ronnie Stanley became the second to win it in 2015, following by University of Colorado and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Sefo Liufau last season.

The five finalists for the award will be announced on November 30, 2017 and the winner of the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14. The award will be presented at the Celebration Dinner during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on January 21, 2018.

"The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has quickly become one the most prestigious awards in college football," said Charman and Co-Founder, Jesse Sapolu in a statement. "More than 500 players of Polynesian ancestry are playing Division I football today."

This year's list includes a number of local players, and players currently attending the U.H., notably Ronley Lakalaka (San Diego State), John Ursua (Hawaii), Jahlani Tavai (Hawaii), Alohi Gilman (Notre Dame).

The full watch list is available at: https://www.polynesianfootballhof.org/releases/2017-college-player-of-the-year-award-watch-list

