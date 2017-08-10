Forecast: Trade winds will make the warm afternoon more bearable

Trade winds will strengthen today and make your Thursday high of 87 degrees a little more bearable.

Winds will be east-northeast at 10-20 mph this morning and 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts this afternoon. Expect a few passing showers mainly this morning and mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods.

Surf is building along east shores as the trade winds strengthen. A south swell is forecast for late Saturday.

All waves are expected to remain below advisory levels.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

