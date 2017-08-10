Convicted murderer gets 5-year sentence to resolve old cases

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A convicted murderer was sentenced to a five-year prison term for burglary, theft and contraband charges to resolve his remaining criminal cases.

The Maui News reports Judge Peter Cahill followed a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense in imposing the sentence Tuesday for Steven Capobianco.

Capobianco pleaded no contest to burglary, theft, two counts of attempted promotion of prison contraband and carrying a deadly weapon.

Capobianco was found guilty Dec. 28 of second-degree murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Carly Scott and second-degree arson of her vehicle.

At the time, Scott was five months pregnant with a Capobianco's son.

Capobianco was sentenced March 24 to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murder plus 10 years for arson.

