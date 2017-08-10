New photos show crack in lava delta at Kamokuna - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

New photos show crack in lava delta at Kamokuna

BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Newly released photos show huge cracks in the lava delta at Kamokuna. 

According to the USGS, the delta is nearly seven acres in size and a large crack is near the center that spans the entire width of the delta.

Geologist also found an opening into an old lava tube system that has been partly filled with lava from the 61g flow from Pu'u O'o.

Scientists say Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt at the summit as well as from the vent on the East Rift Zone. Surface flows remain active, especially on the coastal plain.

The lava lake measured about 138 feet below the crater rim Wednesday morning. 

The area is ever changing as madame Pele resurfaces Hawaii Island. Click here for the latest updates.

