New photos show crack in lava delta at Kamokuna

The popular 'lava hose' at Kilauea's Kamokuna ocean entry is no longer spewing molten rock into the ocean, according to geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Pele turns off popular Kamokuna 'lava hose' once again

The gushing Kamokuna lava hose on the Big Island at Kilauea’s ocean entry has cooled off and turned into rock, but that's not stopping the flow of lava beneath the surface.

Days before the one year anniversary of lava reaching the ocean at Kamokuna rangers at Hawaii Volcano National Park are warning visitors to stay out of closed areas.

Cracks indicate collapse could be coming at Kamokuna

Cracks indicate collapse could be coming at Kamokuna

Newly released photos show huge cracks in the lava delta at Kamokuna.

According to the USGS, the delta is nearly seven acres in size and a large crack is near the center that spans the entire width of the delta.

Geologist also found an opening into an old lava tube system that has been partly filled with lava from the 61g flow from Pu'u O'o.

Scientists say Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt at the summit as well as from the vent on the East Rift Zone. Surface flows remain active, especially on the coastal plain.

The lava lake measured about 138 feet below the crater rim Wednesday morning.

The area is ever changing as madame Pele resurfaces Hawaii Island. Click here for the latest updates.

