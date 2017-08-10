Oahu's first medical marijuana dispensary opens, sales begin

Patients on Oahu now have a state-approved dispensary for their medical marijuana needs.

Patients lined up outside Aloha Green on South King Street Wednesday as Oahu's first medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors.

The long-awaited opening comes after the facility passed its final testing requirements Tuesday, and got the approval needed to allow sales to begin.

"We're feeling great," Jordan Apduhan of Aloha Green said. "I mean it's something safe for us and something we've been waiting for a long time."

There are more than 5,000 medical marijuana patients on Oahu alone. The first patient for Aloha Green started lining up around midnight.

Aloha Green is the only dispensary open on Oahu, and second in the state.

Because of a delay with the state's only certified lab, dispensaries can only sell flower buds at this time, and not manufactured products like oils and lotions.

