Heiress Kawananakoa's medical issues spark battle over $200 million fortune

An office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee reports money from a Hawaiian princess is helping pay legal fees.More >>
An office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee reports money from a Hawaiian princess is helping pay legal fees.More >>
Over the past decade, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has transferred millions of dollars of its real estate holdings including its ownership of Waimea Valley and a poi mill on Kauai to private, nonprofit companies that it controls. But critics say those nonprofits were created to shield OHA from public scrutiny and to conceal mismanagement.More >>
Over the past decade, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has transferred millions of dollars of its real estate holdings including its ownership of Waimea Valley and a poi mill on Kauai to private, nonprofit companies that it controls. But critics say those nonprofits were created to shield OHA from public scrutiny and to conceal mismanagement.More >>
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees has a new chairwoman: Colette Machado.More >>
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees has a new chairwoman: Colette Machado.More >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>