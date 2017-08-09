2 prominent Native Hawaiians say they're part of 'silent majority' in favor of TMT

A former Circuit Court judge has recommended that the Thirty Meter Telescope project be allowed to move forward atop Mauna Kea.

"The silence is deafening."

That's how OHA Trustee Peter Apo describes the lack of support from the Native Hawaiian community for the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope.

He says despite the protests and legal battles, a silent majority support building the telescope atop Mauna Kea.

"I think it's important to the legacy, to the identity to who we are as Hawaiians. The legacy of the search for knowledge," he said, of the telescope. "To not pursue that, to not have it happen in our homeland is crazy. Frankly, I think that's the cultural injury."

He believes ancient Hawaiians would have welcomed the telescope.

"If they were given the opportunity for a tool, a technology like the TMT, they would build a temple on top of the mountain and put the TMT on top of the heiau," he said.

When asked if his Hawaiian values have been questioned because of his opinions, Apo says he's been called a "traitor" and "guilty of treason."

He's not the only prominent Native Hawaiian backing the project.

One of Hokulea's master navigators, Kalepa Baybayan, has also supported it.

"It's pretty lonely, yet you have to be pretty brave to take a stand for something that polarizes the community," he said.

He added, "The education benefits that it will bring the community is a very generous offering on the part of TMT."

Opponents of the project say Mauna Kea is sacred, and vow to continue their fight for practitioners of the mountain.

"I just don't want to presume what our kupuna would have done, but what I do know is I don't think anyone would want to support desecration," said Kealoha Pisciotta of Mauna Kea Anaina Hou. "Desecration is not education. We are trying to protect the practitioners who do practice on Mauna Kea. That's what we are doing."

