HPD releases video of suspects on roof before suspicious fire at Kaiulani Elementary

Honolulu Police released new video of a group of people on campus at Kaiulani Elementary School moments before a suspicious fire broke out in early July.

The video shows at least five individuals on the roof of the school, and another on the ground throwing objects and running around.

HPD believes the video was taken a short while before a fire broke out at the school.

According to HFD officials, crews responded to the small fire just before 6 p.m. on July 6.

Flames were isolated to a small area on the roof and ceiling of one of the buildings.

After an investigation was completed, fire officials said it was intentionally set.

The age and identities of the suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

