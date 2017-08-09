Famous fireworks promote peace between sister-cities Honolulu and Nagaoka

Every year, the city of Nagaoka donates its famous fireworks to the Honolulu Festival -- a reflection of the strong bond between the two sister-cities.

Honolulu Festival organizers recently attended the Nagaoka Matsuri (Festival) to take notes on how to expand their event here at home.

The first Nagaoka Matsuri was held after World War II, and today, the two-day event draws more than a million people to Nagaoka every summer.

It features different food vendors, cultural exhibits, entertainment, and, of course, the city's world-class fireworks.

"Nagaoka's fireworks are always launched in condolence to the fallen and also an encouragement to the survivors of war and everlasting peace," said Nagaoka Mayor Tatsunobu Isoda.

People pack in to find seating on the ground, in stands, and on rooftops.

At this festival, different companies sponsor short 2-4 minute segments of fireworks -- each with its own finale -- that run back-to-back. The dazzling displays last for almost two hours.

Organizers say more than 20,000 fireworks are shown over the two nights.

The Honolulu Festival hopes to partner with the Nagaoka Matsuri and expand the event here in Hawaii.

"This is a wonderful event. The Honolulu Festival has only 125,000 spectators at the moment. We'd like to create a sister-festival relationship between the Honolulu Festival and the Nagaoka Matsuri," said Tsukasa Harufuku, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

Nagaoka officials agree.

They say their fireworks help promote peace with Hawaii and the rest of the world, and the relationship between the sister-cities is proof that respect and understanding are possible between two former enemies.

"We think it is a symbol of our relationship, so we want to make this relationship much greater. We are very happy that lots of people from Honolulu came to Nagaoka," said governor of Niigata prefecture, Ryuichi Yoneyama.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.