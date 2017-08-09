Custom trailer stolen from East Oahu canoe club recovered in Waimanalo

Vandals have done some dirty work on a Hawaiian canoe club's boats.

Nearly a day after Hawaii News Now reported the theft of a custom trailer from an East Oahu canoe club, club leaders say it's been recovered.

Sometime late last week, thieves somehow stole a 30-foot long trailer used to transport Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy's canoes.

Custom made, the trailer was specially designed to move a large double-hulled canoe used by the non-profit to educated keiki about canoe sailing and traditional voyaging.

Bonnie Kahapea-Tanner, director of the academy, said the trailer was recovered Wednesday morning in Waimanalo.

"The crooks took it to a guy to fix it and when he realized it was stolen, called HPD. We got it back. It's half painted a dark color and the suspects took off some of the boards," Kapaea-Tanner said.

She says it's unclear exactly how the man knew it was the stolen trailer before calling HPD, but believes efforts to spread the word through social media helped bring awareness to the community.

No surveillance footage of the suspects has surfaced. No arrests have been made and the suspects remain at-large.

