NTSB sheds light on 15-minute flight that ended in fatal small plane crash

Friday night's plane crash above Kunia is the latest incident in a string of single engine aircrafts that have gone down in Hawaii in recent memory.

HFD's Air1 retrieves the bodies of the victims Saturday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The single-engine plane that crashed last month in Kunia, killing all four people on board, made a series of descending and climbing turns over six minutes before disappearing from radar at an altitude of about 2,000 feet, a preliminary report from the NTSB shows.

The report also said that pilot Dean Hutton did not file a flight plan.

The Beech BE-19A craft took off from Honolulu's airport about 6:37 p.m., and crashed into a mountainside above Kunia at 6:52 p.m.

The plane's wreckage has not yet been removed from the crash site.

In addition to Hutton, passengers Heather Riley, Gerrit Evensen and Alexis Aaron were killed in the crash.

The NTSB said a search was launched after family members reported the plane overdue.

Aircraft Maintenance Hawaii owner Jahn Mueller, who rented out the aircraft, also owned another plane that went down under the Moanalua Freeway on June 30, injuring three men. A preliminary NTSB report in that crash indicated that the aircraft lost engine power shortly after takeoff.

