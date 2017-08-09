State confirms first case of rat lungworm disease on Oahu since 2010

A woman who contracted rat lungworm disease during a visit to the Big Island said the state needs to do more to educate people about the brain-invading parasite.

'There were no signs': Rat lungworm victim wants state to do more

The state has revealed its new strategy to battle a brain-infecting parasite. The Hawaii Department of Health didn't ask for funding to deal with rat lungworm disease ...

The state has confirmed the first case of rat lungworm disease on Oahu since 2010.

The case brings the total number sickened by the disease, caused by a brain-invading parasite, to 16 so far in 2017.

The Oahu patient, the state Department of Health said, is hospitalized. The illness was confirmed late Tuesday.

Officials said the Oahu resident started experiencing symptoms of rat lungworm in July.

Health Department staff started conducting "onsite property assessments" Wednesday morning in East Oahu.

Health officials looked for slug, snail and rat activity. Current findings do not show evidence of slugs or semi-slugs nearby.

The source of the individual’s infection is still unknown, officials said.

“This is a serious disease that can be acquired on any of our islands because slugs and snails throughout the state carry the parasite responsible for the illness,” said Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of Environmental Health, in a news release. “This is a grim reminder that we all need to take precautions when working in our gardens and on farms, and eliminate slugs, snails and rats from our communities to reduce the risks posed by this parasitic disease.”

The case of rat lungworm comes amid state plans to ramp up efforts to raise awareness about the infection — and what people can do to lower their risk of contracting it.

Rat lungworm is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

It's caused by a parasitic nematode that's only found in rodents. Rodents pass the larvae on in their feces, and other animals (including slugs or snails) can become infected. Humans can get sick when they inadvertently eat those intermediate hosts, usually on raw produce that hasn't been washed.

The disease causes a rare type of meningitis. Some people have no or mild symptoms. Others can become violently ill.

Those who do exhibit symptoms complain of severe headache and stiffness of the neck, tingling or painful feelings in the skin or extremities, low-grade fever, nausea, and vomiting. Sometimes, the disease can also cause temporary face paralysis as well as light sensitivity.

To lower your chances of getting rat lungworm, health officials recommend:

Carefully inspecting, washing and storing produce in sealed containers.

Washing fruits and vegetables under running water, especially leafy greens, in order to remove any tiny slugs or snails.

Controlling snail, slug, and rat populations around your property, especially around home gardens.

