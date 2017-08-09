Here's a look at the top baby names in Hawaii in 2016

Olivia shot up from the no. 3 spot to become the top baby name for girls born in Hawaii last year.

That's according to a new list released by the Social Security Administration.

Mia was the second most popular name, and Emma rounded out the top three.

As for boys, Noah took the top spot. (It was no. 2 in 2015.)

Liam was the second most-popular name and Ethan rounded out the top three.

Annually, the Social Security Administration releases the 100 most popular baby names in each state.

Nationally, Noah was the top baby name for boys in 2016, and Emma was the most popular for girls.

Looking for a less popular name?

The 100th most popular baby name in the islands last year for girls was Khloe, while Kayla was no. 99 and Kailani was 98th.

Kayden was in the no. 98 spot for boys, followed by Makana and Mateo.

Mobile users: Click here to see the top 10 baby names for girls and boys in Hawaii last year.

Want to see the full list? Click here.

