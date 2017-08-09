Relations between N. Korea and the U.S. becoming increasingly tense

Big developments between North Korea and the U.S. in the last 24 hours. First, U-S intelligence claimed that the regime had a miniaturized nuclear weapon, but had not tested its capabilities. Then, President Trump came out with some strong words

Hours after President Trump's comments, North Korea said that it would attack Guam, a U.S. territory in a pre-emptive strike. That's where the Andersen Air Force Base is located.

Ralph Cossa, president of Pacific Forum CSIS, came on to Sunrise to discuss the mounting pressure on the N. Korean-U.S. relations as well as the rhetoric coming out from both sides.

