Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Hawai‘i Airline & airport update

PATA Hawaii is pleased to again present its annual update with the State Department of Transportation-Airports and two airline carriers that are important stakeholders in both our domestic and inter island markets. The State of Hawaii - Department of Transportation, Airports Division will share the latest updates on the larger statewide Hawaii Airports Modernization Program and the new facilities and improvements at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. This consists of a multi-year effort to transform HNL into a distinctive, functional airport, worthy of a first class visitor destination to meet the growing needs of residents and visitors alike. The updates will also include information on some of the neighbor island airports.

Island Air has phased additional and larger aircraft into its fleet and plan to nearly double the number of inter-island flights it offers by May 2018. Learn more about their expansion plans which are fueled by newly leased Bombardier Q400 Turboprops. The new aircraft seat more passengers and are 30 percent faster than conventional turboprops, allowing more frequent flights.

Alaska Airlines was recently recognized as Highest in Customer Satisfaction among traditional carriers for the 10th consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2008-2017 North American Airline Satisfaction Study. Learn more about their recent acquisition of Virgin America and how their recently added non-stop flights from San Francisco to Kona and Bellingham to Kona are making an impact on Hawaii's visitor industry.

