Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival helping to educate and raise awareness of the LGBT community

The Honolulu Gay & Lesbian Cultural Foundation (HGLCF) is honored to produce the 28th Annual “Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival presented by Bank of Hawaii”, at the Doris Duke Theatre, August 10 - 19, 2017. There will also be a celebrity-hosted pool party fundraiser for HGLCF on August 20 in Waikiki.

HRFF is one of the longest-running LGBT film festivals in the country. VIPs this year are singer/actor/ RuPaul’s Drag Race judge: Todrick Hall, prominent civil rights activists Alexis Templeton, Oscar award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, and U.K. Olympic diving medalist Tom Daley.

The purpose of the festival is to educate and raise awareness of the community-at-large about gay & lesbian culture, arts, and lifestyle.

