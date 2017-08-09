Pickleball tournament to take place on Maui in August

Players are getting ready for a big pickleball tournament on Maui.

The free pickleball tournament will take place Aug. 26 at the War Memorial Gymnasium and Tennis Courts, but the deadline to register is Wednesday.

The racquet sport – that combines elements of tennis and ping pong – has been growing in popularity on Oahu.

This month’s tournament will be a mixed doubles format with four divisions – 50 years of age and below, 51 to 55 years; 56 through 60 years; and 61 years and older.

Tournament entry forms and waivers can be found here.

