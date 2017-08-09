Billy V: 'World of Dance' crowns $1 million champions - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
NBC's new hit show 'World of Dance' just crowned its first winner. Brothers Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois make up the team of Les Twins, who won the debut season and took home the $1 million grand prize.

