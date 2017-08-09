Business Report: Big companies that are private

Forbes says 225 private-held companies collectively take in annual revenue of $1.57 trillion and they have 4.7 million employees. We'll look at the eight largest.

Cargill would rank bigger than AT&T if it were a public company. Cargill alone supplies a quarter of U.S. grain exports and a fifth of domestic meat production. Koch Industries, famous for the political activities of the brothers who own it, is an oil and chemical company and also owns the paper company Georgia Pacific. Albertsons and Publix are supermarket chain. Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers are both accounting firms. Mars is the company behind 3 Musketeers, Dove bars, Life Savers, M&Ms, Milky Way, Snickers, Uncle Ben's Rice and Whiska cat food. And Bechtel does heavy construction.

