All westbound lanes of H-1 reopened after separate crashes

Crash near School St. exit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Two separate crashes on the H-1 Freeway Wednesday brought westbound traffic to a crawl during the morning commute. 

The first crash, which happened around 6 a.m. near the School Street exit, closed three lanes, but all lanes have since been reopened.

A second crash that happened shortly after was blocking the Palama Street exit, but it was reopened around 7 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

