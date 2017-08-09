Hawaii seeks operator to sell carbon credits for project

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii is seeking an operator for its planned initiative selling carbon offset credits for reforestation and recovery of 7.3 sq. miles (19 sq. kilometers) of island pasture land.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday a request for proposal seeks a partner in what is being described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in Hawaii.

The Puu Mali Forest Carbon Project on the north slope of Mauna Kea calls for planting native trees such as koa and mamane, restoring watershed lands and enhancing the natural habitat of the endangered palila bird.

The plan is to pay for the project through the sale of carbon offset credits, with one such credit typically certifying the storage of one metric ton of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide in plants and other organic material.

