7-year-old girl medevaced after falling at Maui's 'Red Sand Beach'

Maui fire officials said a 7-year-old girl needed to be medevaced from the Hana Airport Tuesday after falling off a ledge at Kaihalulu Beach, more commonly known as Maui's Red Sand Beach.

According to officials, the girl fell about 12-feet off a ledge leading to the beach. She struck her head on some rocks and temporarily lost consciousness.

The fall happened around 12:40 p.m. Police officers and EMS crews soon arrived.

The girl's father eventually managed to carry her to a waiting ambulance where she was transported to the airport to be flown to the Maui Medical Center.

She was with her parents at the time of the fall. The family is vacationing on Maui from La Baule, France.

The girl was taken in serious but stable condition, officials said.

