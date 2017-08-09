U.S. Congresswoman Hanabusa says N. Korea threat isn't serious in Hawaii

State Rep. Gene Ward is no stranger to unconventional ideas. He recently suggested bunkers under Diamond Head for storage be converted into bomb shelters.

State Rep. Gene Ward is no stranger to unconventional ideas. He recently suggested bunkers under Diamond Head for storage be converted into bomb shelters.

In a live interview with Hawaii News Now Tuesday, U.S. Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said she believes the threat from North Korea to Hawaii is minimal.

"I don't think the threat is serious in Hawaii. And the reason why is because, when you look at what Kim Jong-un said, he went after Guam," Hanabusa said in regards to a North Korean threat to launch a preemptive strike on Guam.

Hanabusa believes the Anderson Airforce base located in Guam would be a more immediate, and closer target than the Hawaiian islands.

The growing tension comes after President Trump warned that the communist country would face "fire and fury" if they continue to provoke the United States with missile launches and nuclear threats.

Some feel the repeated missile launches are just a flex of military power.

"I do not believe that Kim Jong-un would launch anything against any territory or jurisdiction of the United States," Hanabusa said.

When it comes to President Trump's leadership and handling of the situation, Hanabusa thinks it's better handled without his strongly-worded tweets.

Q: "What is the solution? If you were advising President Trump, what would you tell him?"

A: "I'd tell him to be quiet," Hanabusa said. "Seriously. I'd tell him to be quiet... I think that it's time for President Trump to step back."

Hanabusa feels his rhetoric is specifically catered to loyal followers who are expecting to hear that type of action from the Commander in Chief.

"Like we used to say local style, 'No push me cos I goin' punch you,'" Hanabusa added. "It's of course immature, but worse than that it creates such an uncertainty and a real uneasiness to people he doesn't need to do that to."

Click here to watch the full interview on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.