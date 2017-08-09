U.S. Congresswoman Hanabusa says N. Korea threat isn't serious in Hawaii

Watch a live interview with East-West Center North Korea expert Denny Roy on escalating tensions with the rogue nation.More >>
Watch a live interview with East-West Center North Korea expert Denny Roy on escalating tensions with the rogue nation.More >>
State Rep. Gene Ward is no stranger to unconventional ideas. He recently suggested bunkers under Diamond Head for storage be converted into bomb shelters.More >>
State Rep. Gene Ward is no stranger to unconventional ideas. He recently suggested bunkers under Diamond Head for storage be converted into bomb shelters.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>