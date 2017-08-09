Forecast: Winds to pick up, but it'll still be hot

The tradewinds are forecast to pick up a notch on Wednesday with more mostly dry conditions. High temperatures will run to near 90°.

A boost in the winds is due Thursday through the weekend which will be accompanied by a slight increase in scattered windward showers.

No marine warnings are in effect. Surf will be on the small side everywhere, with the largest sets out east from a declining trade wind swell.

- Guy Hagi

