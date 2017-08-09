EMS: Man dies after being found floating in Waikiki waters - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Emergency Medical Services said a man died Tuesday after he was found floating in waters off Waikiki. 

According to EMS officials, the man was was dead when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The man was pulled from the waters around 6:50 p.m.

His age and identity are unknown at this time. His official cause of death is also unclear.

This story will be updated.

