New Target store in Ala Moana looking to hire 450 team members

The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.

Target is looking to hire approximately 450 team members for the newest Honolulu store in Ala Moana Shopping Center.

The store will be Oahu's fourth location, and seventh in the state. It will also be the only two-story Target store in Hawaii.

“We are excited to build a team with over 450 team members who will help serve thousands of residents and tourists near the Ala Moana Center,” Zachary Orell, Target store team leader said.

Interested applicants can apply at upcoming job fairs on Aug. 11-14.

The fairs will be held from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Ala Moana Hotel.

Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews and meet with applicants to discuss Target's team-oriented culture.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply in advance by clicking here.

The grand opening of the store is set for Oct. 22, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.