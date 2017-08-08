Hollywood short film aims to help case of deported Kona coffee farmer

The Kona coffee farmer who was deported to Mexico last month has filed an appeal with the Immigration Board, but Andres Magana's best chance of returning to Hawaii while awaiting legal status comes with his daughter's birthday.

Victoria Magana Ledesma is a U.S. citizen and now that she has turned 21 years old, she can petition to have her father return to Hawaii during the process.

Meanwhile, a high-powered, Hollywood actor who has played presidents on the big screen is getting involved in the case.

Martin Sheen narrates a short film about the debate over the Kona man's case

In the five minute, fifteen second movie that debuted online Tuesday, Sheen quotes the judge who sent Magana back to Mexico saying "even the good hombres are not safe."

The release of the film, by non profit, Brave New Films, is timed with the deadline for the Hawaii man's attorney to file the appeal.

Magana was smuggled into the United States when he was a teenager. Now 43, he built his Kona coffee farm into a successful business. He is a taxpayer and his wife and three children are all U.S. citizens. They are now trying to run the farm in his absence.

Filmmaker, Robert Greenwald says he worked with Magana's family to produce the short movie, "He became a face, and they became a face of the policy," says Greenwald.

President Trump's tough immigration policy prohibits non citizens like Magana from staying in the country while the legal status process continues so he was ordered to return to Mexico in July.

Daughter, Victoria Magana Ledesma appears in the short film, showing her father's empty office and his closet with his clothes still hanging, "He was the pillar of our family. He supported us, both emotionally and financially."

The film ends by encouraging people to sign a petition titled bring andres home, but even the producers agree the signatures that matter most, belong to the immigration board.

Magana's attorney says it could take six to nine months before the board makes a decision.

