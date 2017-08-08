Walk-off homer, epic bat flip send Mililani team to Cal Ripken finals

The bat flip nearly made it all the way to first base; the walk-off home run that preceded it sent Hawaii's representative in the Cal Ripken World Series to the tournament final.

Mililani KC on Tuesday advanced to the U.S. championship game with a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Branson, Missouri. Down to their final out, Mililani's Pa'a Elarionoff launched a walk-off grand slam for a 4-2 win over Troy, New York.

The power-hitting Mililani club was shutdown all afternoon by stellar pitching from New York's Austin Francis, who struck out ten and allowed only one hit going into the final inning.

But Francis got himself into a jam in the bottom of the 6th, allowing a leadoff walk to Kyler Tallman before Jaden Miranda reached on an error.

After back to back strikeouts, Francis was pulled for Matthew Hall. Hall hit Tanner Aoki with his first pitch, loading the bases for Elarionoff, who smashed his 4th home run of the tournament.

Mililani will now play in the U.S. title game tomorrow verus the winner of Colorado and Florida.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.