WATCH: East-West Center expert weighs in on rising tensions with - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WATCH: East-West Center expert weighs in on rising tensions with North Korea

(Image: AP) (Image: AP)

Watch an interview with East-West Center North Korea expert Denny Roy on escalating tensions with the rogue nation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly