N. Korea threatens preemptive strike on Guam as tensions rise

North Korean's top diplomat says "under no circumstances" will it put its nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles on the negotiating table.

The Latest: North Korea says no negotiations over its nukes

President Donald Trump and his top envoy to the U.N. say the latest sanctions against North Korea are necessary in trying to curb the nation's nuclear program.

The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."

North Korea, in statements on state-run TV, said it is "carefully examining" a strike against the U.S. territory, home to Andersen Air Force Base.

A statement from a spokesman from the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army also warned that recent U.S. military maneuvers — including an intercontinental ballistic missile test last week and a bomber flight on Monday — "may provoke a dangerous conflict."

The threat came in the wake of strong words from President Donald Trump, who warned North Korea on Tuesday that it would face "fire and fury" if it provokes the United States.

Some in Congress called Trump's fiery rhetoric dangerous.

"North Korea does not yet have the capability to hit any part of the United States with a nuclear ICBM, but their technological improvements are alarming and require a multi-pronged response," said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

"We must engage in vigorous diplomacy and beef up our missile defenses. The president's statement was unwise in both tone and substance. There is no diplomatic or military advantage to using such overheated language.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., also took exception to Trump's comments, saying they were unlikely to deescalate the situation.

"I don't know what he's saying and I've long ago given up trying to interpret what he says," McCain said, according to NBC. "That kind of rhetoric, I'm not sure how it helps."

Trump's promised "fire and fury" came in the wake of a new report that said U.S. intelligence officials believe North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside missiles, and after North Korea has tested several intercontinental missiles in recent months that experts say could reach Hawaii and the mainland.

"North Korea had best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said Tuesday, speaking at a conference in New Jersey. "He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Japan's Defense Ministry concluded in an annual white paper released Tuesday that "it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads." Japan, a key U.S. ally, is also a potential target of North Korean aggression.

A report in The Washington Post on Tuesday went further.

The newspaper said U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that a decade after North Korea's first nuclear test explosion, Pyongyang has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, including by intercontinental missiles -- the type capable of reaching Hawaii or the continental U.S.

The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. The U.S. also calculated last month that North Korea has up to 60 nuclear weapons, the Post said.

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

This weekend, the U.N. Security Council slapped its toughest sanctions yet on North Korea over its latest test of a ballistic missile that could be used to deliver a nuclear weapon. Despite the rapid tempo of these tests, uncertainty has lingered over the isolated nation's ability to couple such a missile with a nuclear device.

The rising tensions with North Korea have spurred Hawaii to start preparing for the threat -- however low -- of a nuclear strike to the islands.

Last month, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency kicked off an educational campaign aimed at helping residents and visitors figure out what to do if the state is the target of a nuclear missile attack.

As part of the new campaign, the state will also start testing a new "wailing" emergency siren on the first workday of the month.

It would take 20 minutes for an ICBM to travel to Hawaii from North Korea. The public would have eight to 12 minutes of notice before the attack started.

