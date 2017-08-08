New year, new coach, same preseason expectations

On Tuesday afternoon the Rainbow Wahine are set to start their first fall camp under new head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos. While Hawaii may have a new bench boss, U.H.'s preseason expectations have not changed.

This morning the Big West announced Hawaii was selected as the conference favorite. The Rainbow Wahine won the Big West title in both 2015 and 2016.

The preseason poll is voted on by the nine head coaches from throughout the conference. U.H. received all but two of the first-place votes, Cal Poly was the only other team that got any first-place votes.

While Hawaii lost two-time conference player of the year, Nikki Taylor, to graduation, they do return three All-Big West first-team selections in Norene Iosia, Savanah Kahakai, and Emily Maglio.

The Rainbow Wahine will open their season on August 25 against Marquette at the Stan Sheriff Center.

