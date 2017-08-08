Annual Korean Festival set for this weekend

Since Korean-born chef Hyun Kim opened her second restaurant in Chinatown in July 2016, people have started talking about her onolicious Korean Food. Her first restaurant opened in Kaimuki in 2013 and was featured in several Japanese travel magazines and guidebooks. However, it was forced to close due to family emergency.

O'Kims offers Contemporary Korean Food that younger generations in South Korean enjoy in modern days. She uses natural, healthy ingredients made in Hawaii as much as possible to support local farmers and sustainability. Customers can see a lot of family recipes from her mother. Her home-made Kimchi is stored in a refrigerator just for Kimchi shipped from South Korea. Her menu ranges from contemporary Bibimbap, Grilled Salmon, Spicy Chicken with Gnocchi, to Pork Belly and much more!

O'Kims is conveniently located in Honolulu Chinatown.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.