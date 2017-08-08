Rolovich says 'Bows are 'night and day from last training camp'

Considering that last season the U.H. football team shocked plenty of fans and doubters alike by ending the year 7-7, making a bowl game, and then winning the Hawaii Bowl, when Nick Rolovich says his team is "night and day" from last year's fall camp it can be easy for Hawaii fans to get excited.

Throughout the entire off-season it's been well known around U.H. that many of the Hawaii football players have spent their summer working hard to prepare for the 2017 season. Quarterbacks coach, Craig Stutzmann said earlier in fall camp that starting QB, Dru Brown actually had to be encouraged to take time off during the summer. Meanwhile, from day one of preseason training Rolovich has praised his defensive unit for their preparedness.

Now, about a third of the way through fall camp, Rolo says that his players preparation has helped the entire team get ahead of schedule.

"With scheme, I think we're ahead," said Rolovich. "Like I said the first day, I think the coaches and the players over the summer really, really got ahead of the game from last year... I'm pleased where they are. Just knowledge of the system and how we want to act as a football team."

Rolovich says the only area he wants to see more improvement from his team is in regard to their younger players - particularly along the line of scrimmage.

"It goes, back and forth," said Rolovich. "We [have to] continue to bring along the young guys along the defensive front. That's going to be something that we're going to do all year... We continually have to make those guys better because there's going to be guys that are going to have to play for us... Keep developing the lines of scrimmage the whole fall... They're giving great effort. Sometimes it just takes time to season them until they're ready."

According to Rolovich, the team is still a week away from preparing for the Minutemen. They start gearing up for their season opener, "next week, Tuesday or Wednesday."

But, first he says he needs to meet with his players to have his least favorite conversation of fall camp.

"We've got to have the scout team talk," said Rolovich. "We love everybody out here. But some guys, this going to be your job. Right now I don't want them worrying about that."

