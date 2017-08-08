Scam Jams teach consumers to fight fraud

When it comes to scams, knowledge is power. Con artists are finding new ways to take your money, so consumers need to keep up with the latest scams and learn how to protect yourself and your family. That’s why AARP Hawai‘i, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and other partners are presenting Scam Jam events on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island from August 9 to August 12.

“Education and vigilance are the top weapons to fight scammers,” said Barbara Kim Stanton, the AARP Hawai‘i State Director, “These fraud education events can empower you to protect yourself and your family from fraud and scams. You have the power to stop fraud before it happens.”

Surveys show one in ten Americans are victimized by just by phone scams. Online scammers and financial con artists steal from millions more. Estimated losses nationwide are about $16 billion. The prime targets of scammers are kupuna. While younger people are more likely to fall victim to scammers, people 60 and older, when they are taken, lose the most money and are less able to recover from their loss.

People who come to the Scam Jams will learn about the psychology of money, the top scams that con artists use in Hawai‘i and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim. You’ll also find out about personality traits that typical fraud victims share. If you recognize the traits in yourself or family members, you should be more vigilant about fraud.

The events are free, but participants should pre-register at http://bit.ly/aarpHIevents or by calling 1-877-926-8300.

