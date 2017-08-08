Community invited to join the fight for a world without breast cancer

The American Cancer Society will host a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff rally from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the American Cancer Society located at 2370 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817 to share details about its upcoming community walk. This event is open to the public. The kickoff will highlight how individuals, businesses, and organizations can support the American Cancer Society’s work to help save lives from breast cancer and feature inspirational stories from breast cancer survivors.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a noncompetitive, inspirational event that raises awareness and funds to end breast cancer and provide hope to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone. Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million nationwide. Last year, 4,000 walkers in Hawaii helped to raise more than $178,000. This kickoff will provide community members the opportunity to learn how to get involved in the Hawaii walk slated for October, 21, 2017.

Funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks enable the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

“As we join with others in the Making Strides walk, we celebrate breast cancer survivors, pay tribute to loved ones lost, and raise funds to move us one step closer to a world without breast cancer,” said Michelle Hashimoto, Community Development Manager. “From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by breast cancer.”

For additional details about the 9th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, October 21, 2017 with a 7 – 8 AM rolling start at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Beach Park, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Hawaii or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

