Billy V: Chris and Anna separate, Jason Momoa talks GOT, Daniel Dae Kim opens up about Five-0, Back To School pics

Chris Pratt, who was just in Hawaii filming the sequel to 'Jurassic World', has announced he and his wife are legally separating. Pratt says he and Anna Faris tried to stay together, but it's not working out. He's asking for privacy going forward. The actor and his wife have a son together, Jack who turns five this month. Pratt and Faris co-starred in the 2007 film Take Me Home Tonight. They say they still love each other and will have deep respect for one another.

This next story is for the ladies because it's about -- Jason Momoa, of course. The actor posted a photo on Instagram, raving about the latest Game of Thrones episode. Momoa said he hadn't been posting much about the show because he didn't want to spoil anything. He also praised the entire cast and crew and gave a shot out to Emilia Clark. Of course, he played Khal Drogo but was killed in the hit series' first season.

Daniel Dae Kim is speaking out about his departure from Hawaii Five-Oh. Kim says the show was a big part of his life for 7 years, but he also says it's important to maintain "self-worth." And -- he says "all good things come to an end." It was announced in June that he and co-star Grace Park were leaving H50 over a pay dispute. They wanted equal pay to Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

