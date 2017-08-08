Business Report: Websites that reach particular audiences

Market research shows some websites are really good at reaching certain people. These are excerpted from much longer lists - including sites you may never have heard of. Ignoring those, these charts have singled out sites you probably do know.

Several websites reach 90% women. And several reach almost entirely men. It's apparently harder to reach only the rich. No site can count even a third of its readership as earning $150,000 a year or more. There are sites where one in four readers have college degrees.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.