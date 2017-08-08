Business Report: Websites that reach particular audiences

Market research shows some websites are really good at reaching certain people. These are excerpted from much longer lists - including sites you may never have heard of. Ignoring those, these charts have singled out sites you probably do know.
Several websites reach 90% women. And several reach almost entirely men. It's apparently harder to reach only the rich. No site can count even a third of its readership as earning $150,000 a year or more. There are sites where one in four readers have college degrees.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.