Maui dispensary approved as 1st to begin selling medical marijuana

A Maui dispensary has become the first in the state to begin sales of medical marijuana.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday gave Maui Wellness Group, LLC dba Maui Grown Therapies the “green light” to begin selling medical marijuana to registered patients and their caregivers.

“This is an important day for qualified patients and caregivers on Maui who now have assurance the medical cannabis they purchase at Maui Grown Therapies has been thoroughly tested and is safe for them to use,” said Health Director Dr. Virginia Pressler, in a statement. “Implementing a new health program is always challenging, and the dispensary program was no exception.

The licensed retail center Maui Grown Therapies, located at 44 Paa Street in Kahului, will begin selling dried medical cannabis flowers when it opens to registered patients, DOH said.

Registered patients and caregivers can purchase up to 4 ounces of medical marijuana during a 15 consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of 8 ounces over a 30 consecutive day period.

“With legal guidance from Department of the Attorney General, the DOH team paved the way for this new industry in Hawaii and has set a new standard for dispensary programs other states can emulate,” Pressler said.

There are eight licensed dispensaries in Hawaii: three on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island and two on Maui.

