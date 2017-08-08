Fire damages boat at Waikiki Yacht Club - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Fire damages boat at Waikiki Yacht Club

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A fire caused major damage to a 22-foot boat at the Waikiki Yacht Club on Tuesday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Nearly 25 firefighters arrived around 7:40 a.m. to find the vessel, a Boston Whaler, engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by 8:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no fuel leaks have been detected. However, the boat is considered to be a total loss, HFD said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was dispatched to assess.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly