Fire damages boat at Waikiki Yacht Club

A fire caused major damage to a 22-foot boat at the Waikiki Yacht Club on Tuesday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Nearly 25 firefighters arrived around 7:40 a.m. to find the vessel, a Boston Whaler, engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by 8:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no fuel leaks have been detected. However, the boat is considered to be a total loss, HFD said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was dispatched to assess.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.