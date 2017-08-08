Hawaii mayor limiting travel expenses

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hilo Mayor Harry Kim spent an average $486 a month on travel for the first seven months of his administration, compared to former Mayor Billy Kenoi's average $1,727 a month during most of his eight-year tenure.

West Hawaii Today reports according to records obtained by the newspaper under the state Uniform Information Practices Act, Kim claimed $3,402 in pCard and travel expenses from December through June.

Kim's spending was eclipsed by two of his staff members.

Managing Director Wil Okabe had the most pCard use, with his $9,135 spent primarily shuttling back and forth daily from Honolulu for collective bargaining sessions at Honolulu International Airport with other county and state officials. The union negotiations continued through January and February.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.