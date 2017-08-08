Father questioning prison's policies after inmate's suicide

HONOLULU (AP) - The father of a Hawaii inmate who took her own life is asking why the prison had her in solitary confinement instead of suicide watch.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports 30-year-old Jessica Fortson was found unconscious last month and was declared dead an hour later. She had been serving a prison sentence for fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

Her father, Richard Fortson, says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been taking medications for it. According to the father, the Women's Community Correctional Center warden told him that his daughter had previously attempted suicide before her death.

Public Safety Department Spokeswoman Toni Schwartz says there is an ongoing internal investigation into Fortson's death.

