MFD: Cause of Maui Meadows structure fire still under investigation

Billowing black smoke could be seen for miles following a structure fire in Wailea.

A spokesman for the Maui Fire Department said the fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Maui Meadows subdivision.

Crews responded to the 3200 block of Keha Drive around 4:30 p.m. to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Nearly three dozen firefighters and a battalion chief were dispatched to fight the fire and continued their efforts to extinguish the blaze nearly four hours after the alarm call.

No one was home when the fire broke out and the occupants are said to be part-time Maui residents.

According to officials no injuries were reported and no neighboring structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

